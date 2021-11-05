Kanye West is "running to get cancelled".

The 'Monster' rapper - who has sparked a backlash by working with disgraced musicians Marilyn Manson and DaBaby - has lashed out at the trend for ostracising people in the public eye for their controversial comments and actions and insisted he doesn't care if it happens to him.

He said: "When I sit next to Marilyn Manson and DaBaby right after both of them got canceled for five songs, it’s like, they can’t cancel us all."

He later declared on Revolt TV's 'Drink Champs': "I love [Cancel Culture]. I’m above it. I’m running to get cancelled."

The 44-year-old rapper - who has North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and two-year-old Psalm with estranged wife Kim Kardashian West - also blasted the "power and politics" of the #MeToo movement and claimed to be living in an age of "mind control".

He ranted: "They’ll hit you with an accusation of somebody you was with 10 years ago. And also, there’s women who’ve been through very serious things, pulled in alleys against their will—that’s different than a hug, but it’s classified as the same thing.

"It’s power and politics. You know, power-hungry maniacs and just control. This is 1984 mind control we’re in."

Kanye also seemed to suggest he still supports the right wing politics of former President Donald Trump, who left office earlier this year.

He said: "I've still got a red hat on today, I'll let y'all know that. I might not got it on [at the moment] but I'll let y'all know where I stand."

The 'All Day' hitmaker himself ran for president at the last election and criticised Big Sean and John Legend - who were previously signed to his G.O.O.D. Music label - for not supporting his political ambitions.

He said: "When I die, on my tombstone it's gonna say, 'I deserve to be here. I signed Big Sean.'

"I changed this man's family. And both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life. And that's some sellout s***.

"And I don't rock with neither of them and I need my apology. I ain't saying they ain't gon' change, but n****s is scared."