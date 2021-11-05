Tom Payne is set to become a father for the first time.

The ‘Prodigal Son’ star and his 32-year-old wife Jennifer Akerman confirmed they are due to become first-time parents later this year through Jennifer’s new music video for her song, ‘South of the Border’, which was released on Friday (05.11.21).

Jennifer – who performs under the name Final Child – showed off her baby bump in the video alongside her husband, and the couple later said their impending arrival will be a baby boy.

Tom, 38, told People magazine: "We're so happy to share with People that we are expecting a baby boy by the end of this year! When Jen was preparing to release a new single for her Final Child project, we had an idea for a music video that also seemed like a fun opportunity to introduce people to our news.

"She would have spent the whole video trying to hide it anyway, so we thought why not include it as a surprise ending! We had such a good time making the video and are very thankful for the small crew and extras that we were able to gather to mark such a big moment in our lives."

The music video, which was directed by Kanan Capshaw, features the parents-to-be as a Western couple eloping.

At the end of the video, Jennifer reveals her growing baby bump underneath her jacket as Payne caresses her stomach.

The happy news comes just under a year after Tom and Jennifer tied the knot in December last year.

Jennifer wrote on Instagram after the wedding: "Last night me and the love of my life got married !!! After having to cancel our wedding back in April and not knowing how long the world will be under lockdown, we felt like we still wanted to end this year as husband and wife, so we did.

“I love you so much @thetpayne and I'm so excited to spend the rest of my life with you xxxx (sic)”