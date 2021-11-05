Kim Cattrall is set to star in ‘How I Met Your Father’.

The 65-year-old actress has landed a role in the upcoming Hulu spin-off of ‘How I Met Your Mother’, where she will be playing the future counterpart of the main character.

According to Deadline, Kim will star as an older version of Sophie, the character played in present day by Hilary Duff, who spends the show recounting the story of how she met her son’s father.

Kim’s portion of the show will be set in the future, while the main part of the series takes viewers back to 2021, when Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are trying to figure out who they are and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps.

The news comes after writers of the ‘Sex and the City’ spin-off series, ‘And Just Like That...', said they were keen to get Kim to reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the second series.

A source said: "We'll announce eventually that the show will have a second season. This isn't a one off, this will be a series.

"It will be quite a while between the first and second series as Sarah Jessica Parker has a busy schedule and we have a lot of work to do to get Kim Cattrall back.

"We all miss Kim, and we hope she comes back for the second season – the door will never close on her, she is an important part of the franchise."

Kim previously refused to take part in the revival series after she claimed that she was never friends with her 'Sex and the City' co-stars.

The actress appeared alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon in the hit TV series - but she was never close friends with any of them.

She said in 2017: "We've never been friends. We've been colleagues and in some ways it's a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal."