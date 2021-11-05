Whitney Port is trying to “listen to [her] body” following her pregnancy news.

The ‘Hills: New Beginnings’ star announced this week she is seven weeks pregnant, but said she wasn’t feeling confident about it because her doctor had told her that “whatever was happening in there was not where it was supposed to be” at this point in her pregnancy.

And following her announcement, Whitney took to Instagram to thank her fans for their support, as she admitted it felt “weird” to share her pregnancy news so soon.

She wrote: "I am trying my hardest to set boundaries, listen to my body, AND not feel guilty about it. Thank you to everyone for the outpouring of support and love yesterday. It felt weird to talk about my pregnancy so early, but it didn't feel right to hold it in. Now we can REALLY go through this process together with no secrets, no hiding, just truths.

"And for all of you who reached out, even telling me you were pregnant and hadn't told anyone yet, I am sending so much love and strength your way. No matter what happens with any of us, we are WHOLE human beings who deserve a lot of love and nothing to be ashamed of."

Whitney – who has four-year-old son Sonny with her husband Tim Rosenman – revealed her pregnancy in a YouTube video in which she said her doctor was “pessimistic” about the future of her unborn baby.

She explained: “I’m currently seven weeks pregnant, which is supposed to be obviously really exciting, and it has been up until yesterday.

“I have been going to the doctor and monitoring it because of my history with miscarriages. I’ve had two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy. And everything was looking good up until yesterday.”

The 36-year-old reality star also said she is worried “this is likely another unhealthy pregnancy”, and admitted she’s “scared” for what the future might hold.

She said: “It’s such a huge part of our lives right now, and it affects everything, physically and mentally and everything that we do. And it just felt like an opportunity to just share it, because I couldn’t just sit here and go on with my life and not share it. And I know that there’s likely so many people out there that have had to deal with this.

“Everything else is really wonderful. But I definitely feel just scared for myself and my confidence and my self-worth and what this means for that, and also for not being able to give this family what I think would be the best for it.”