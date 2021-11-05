Serena William’s daughter is more interested in piano than tennis.

The 40-year-old tennis superstar has admitted her daughter Olympia, four, might not follow in her footsteps to become the next big name in tennis – because the tot seems much more interested in a music career.

Serena said: “She likes tennis, but I don’t know. Honestly, she likes playing piano. When she was in my belly, I played a lot of piano music.”

The sports star said she has enrolled Olympia – whom she has with her husband Alexis Ohanian – into piano lessons, and the youngster is already teaching her mother how to play.

Speaking during an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, she added: “[She’s been taking lessons] and she’s teaching me! Like, I’m not even kidding. I have a baby Mozart, [but] of course every parent thinks they have like, a baby Beethoven or whatever.”

Meanwhile, Serena recently said she wants her daughter to watch the new biographical drama film 'King Richard', which tracks the rise of Serena and her sister Venus Williams, as well as their father Richard.

Serena shared: "She gets to see what mommy was like. I always wondered how I would explain my life. Like, how will I even start that conversation? This is the perfect way."

The tennis star also revealed that she still considers her sister Venus, 41, to be her "hero", as she said her older sister helped open doors for her in the tennis world.

Serena - who started playing tennis when the Williams family were living in Compton, California - explained: "I feel like the film actually tells her story, in a way that no one can ever really tell what she went through in being the first black player to really step out there.

"You see the impact that it has had and all the people that are coming up after myself and Venus. There would be no Serena if there wasn't a Venus.

"She was my hero, and she still is my hero. She'll do something and I'm like, 'I'm doing that too.' She's still my hero, she really was able to open the way for me and go through doors.