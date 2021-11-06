Paris Hilton has confirmed Kim Kardashian West is invited to her wedding.

The 40-year-old businesswoman is set to tie the knot with Carter Reum this month, and while many of the details of the big day are still being kept under wraps, Paris has seemingly confirmed her close friend Kim will be on her guest list.

Paris was stopped by TMZ while out in Beverly Hills on Friday (05.11.21), and although she didn’t answer most questions, she could be seen nodding when paparazzi asked her if Kim was invited to the wedding.

The ‘Simple Life’ star and the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ alum have been close friends for years, and Kim even worked as Paris’ stylist before finding fame.

Meanwhile, Paris is due to get married on November 11, and it was reported earlier this week that she has changed the location of her nuptials at the last minute.

The heiress and Carter will now say “I do” at the Bel-Air estate of her late grandfather, hotelier and philanthropist Barron Hilton.

A source said of the change: "It changed about a week or so ago. It’s changed several times.

"Originally, they were going to get married in the church, but they switched it about a week or so ago.

"It’s a three-day event. New email invitations went out [Wednesday] to confirm attendance, but there still aren’t any addresses [listed]. They’re going to be filming to death."

Another insider revealed "everything is being filmed" for the star's upcoming 13-part Peacock docuseries, 'Paris in Love'.

The show is due to start streaming on the happy couple's big day.

Last month, Paris burst into tears after being asked if she was "getting cold feet" about marrying Carter in a trailer for the series.

He said: "This is your last chance to pull the plug on me."

Her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild then asked: "Are you, like, getting cold feet?"

Speaking to her younger sibling and her mother Kathy Hilton, Paris admitted: "I want to grow up, but I want to make sure I make the right choice."

She then broke down in tears and said: "I just don't want to be alone forever."