Jessica Simpson “spent half the day crying” after publicly marking her fourth year of sobriety earlier this week.

The 41-year-old singer shared an "unrecognisable" photograph of herself earlier this week in the form of an old snap from 2017 that showed her in pink pyjamas with reddened skin and a bloated face, which she posted to mark four years since she began her sober journey.

And now, a source has said Jessica spent time crying after her post, because she was overwhelmed by the support she had received.

The insider said: "It was very real for her. She spent half the day crying. It meant so much to her to hear from people, hear their stories and know that she helped even one person."

Jessica’s candid post looked back on her battle with addiction, and she said she knew had to "show victory over" her "internal battle of self-respect" before she could curb her addiction to booze.

And the source insisted Jessica is being open about her battle because she “doesn’t want to hide anything anymore”.

They added: "She was reflecting. Jessica does not want to hide anything anymore. She is an open book. She wants people to show that if she can post a cute photo of her family at Halloween, she also wants to show that is not all life is. She wants to share the truth.”

The insider also said Jessica is “doing really well”.

Speaking to People magazine, they explained: "She's doing really well. She's very present and she's clear and clear-minded and her family is doing great. It's not that she doesn't face challenges but she's learning how to be better equipped to deal with challenges and more accepting of things that have happened in her past."

In her Instagram post, Jessica wrote about the pivotal moment that led her to sobriety.

She posted: "Quite honestly I was exhausted. I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honour. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world.

“The drinking wasn't the issue. I was. I didn't love myself. I didn't respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.”