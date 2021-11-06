Jade Thirlwall was "scarred" after having to eat "raw chicken sushi" in Japan.

The Little Mix singer - who was born and raised in South Shields - revealed she "doesn’t like sushi" and much prefers "stodgy" Northern food instead, which made things difficult when she ate at Tokyo's famous fish market.

Speaking on the ‘Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware’ podcast she said: “We went to a fish market and it absolutely f****** stank. I’m bad with bad smells, I wretch.

“They made us do this live TV, and in their culture it’s very rude to not accept food. You have to eat it. We sat down in front of the live TV and they presented us with raw sushi. It was like raw chicken sushi as well.”

The 'Black Magic' hitmaker claimed she had to eat it on live TV while pretending she loved the taste.

She added: “Giving us a watery mouth just thinking about it. It’s scarred us a bit.”

Meanwhile, despite the benefits of being in a world renowned girl band and getting to fly business class, Jade insisted she'd much rather order from the economy menu instead.

She said: “We’re allowed business as the label allows it, but I’m the one that always gets the economy menu. They just do a bog standard chicken curry on their menu, that’s all I want.”

And Jade expressed her distaste towards posh food.

She added: “I don’t want this posh chewy beef off the airplane. Sometimes they can’t make posh food nice on an airplane.

“I’ve grown up loving Northern stodge. Mince and Dumplings.

“As a northerner we love red meat, you know, lamb and mince and mince pies and steak bakes from Greggs. We love it all the stodgier the better.”