Idris Elba felt "a lot of pressure" over his role as a DJ at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The 49-year-old star was asked to entertain the guests at the 2018 reception at Frogmore House in Windsor and revealed Duchess Meghan, 40, sent him a playlist of songs she wanted him to include.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', Idris said: "Meghan had sent me a playlist, so I knew what she wanted already."

Despite previously DJ at lots of high profile gigs, Idris revealed the wedding was the "most stressful".

He explained: "This wasn’t like my cousin’s wedding. This wasn’t at the community hall — the reception. This was a big, big deal. They’re good friends and I wanted to make sure they had a great time, so there was a lot of pressure."

Meanwhile, Idris has previously defended Harry and Meghan after they conducted a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Idris spoke out to show his support for the couple following the backlash they received in some quarters after Meghan shared her experience of joining the British Royal Family, including allegations of casual racism and an admission she felt suicidal due to her mental health struggles.

He said: "I will say that everyone has to have their opportunity to speak up about what they feel, you cannot take someone's voice away, that's what we have to communicate."