At least eight people have died in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas on Friday (05.11.21).

Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña told reporters at a press conference that the tragedy took place during a performance by festival founder Travis Scott, when the crowd "began to compress" to the front of the stage.

He explained: "The mass casualty incident was triggered at 9:38 this evening."

He added: "If you have a relative who was at the event and you've not spoken to them, you can go to the reunification centre at 8686 Kirby. That's the Windham Houston Hotel. HPD and HFD will be there to assist."

Along with the loss of life, 11 people were rushed to hospital in cardiac arrest and 300 people were treated at a field hospital.

Disturbing footage from the festival - which was attended by 50,000 people - shared on social media, shows first responders performing CPR on a number of patients.

Houston Fire Department tweeted: "@HoustonFire is currently on scene near NRG after receiving reports of multiple civilian injuries. PIO is en route. Stay tuned for immediate updates @FireChiefofHFD."

The department added: "If families have not heard from a loved one that attended this evenings Astroworld festival, a reunification centre has been established at 8686 Kirby (Wyndam Hotel). A hotline has not been established at the moment @FireChiefofHFD."

Day two of Astroworld has been cancelled following the tragedy.