Apple will reportedly start phasing out mask requirements for retail customers in the US.

Currently, the tech giant still requires customers to wear a face covering when shopping in one of their retail outlets, but the company has announced that in the US, that requirement will be phased out in the coming weeks.

According to Bloomberg, some Apple customers have been able to walk into stores mask-free as early as this week, after the company told employees about the change in an internal memo on Thursday (04.11.21).

The decision was reportedly based on a decline in coronavirus cases and a rise in vaccination rates, meaning mandatory masks are no longer as necessary as they once were.

The latest memo states that the updated mask policy will apply to retail customers at more than 100 of Apple’s 270 US stores and will be the same for vaccinated and unvaccinated customers.

Mask requirements for Apple retail employees will remain in place, however, and will continue for customers in areas where local governments still require indoor masking.

The company added that it will “continue to monitor local guidance and Covid data” throughout the coming holiday season and adjust their rules on mask wearing if they need to.

And while rules in stores are changing, it was recently reported that those who work in Apple’s offices will keep working from home until January.

In a memo sent by Apple’s human resources and retail head Deirdre O’Brien back in August, it was claimed the recent rise of cases in the US thanks to the Delta variant of COVID-19 has caused the company to further delay its corporate reopening.