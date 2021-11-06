Britney Spears' former manager denies bugging her bedroom.

Lou Taylor has filed a motion to block a request from Britney's team for a full account of the past 13 years of her Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group and she has denied a number of accusations made by Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart.

In court documents, obtained by PEOPLE, Tri Star said: "No one at Tri Star has ever had any control over Ms. Spears' medical treatment. No one at Tri Star has ever suggested monitoring Ms. Spears' electronic communications. No one at Tri Star has ever had authority to approve security protocols. No one at Tri Star is aware of any hidden electronic surveillance device placed in Ms. Spears' bedroom. No one at Tri Star has ever received any compensation related to Ms. Spears or her Estate that is not accurately reflected in the accountings filed or to be filed in this case."

Taylor's team argued that they did not represent Britney at the time her conservatorship began in 2008, and had no part in its establishment.

According to the court documents, Tri Star started working with Britney's younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears in 2005, and with Britney for her 'Circus' tour in 2009.

Meanwhile, Britney recently accused her mother Lynne Spears of orchestrating the conservatorship.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the 'Gimme More' hitmaker wrote: “The moment I SMILE and I realize I haven’t in a very long time !!!! My mom gets so CONCERNED and says ‘You’re acting weird … what’s wrong with you ???’ I say ‘Hi, my name is Britney Spears … nice to finally meet you !!!’ Before I go any further, forgive me in advance …. It’s been 13 years and I’m a little rusty !!!! It was a family business before … it’s no longer that anymore !!!! I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE … so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine !!!! Psssss do I know how mean I sound ??? Yes … I 100 billion percent I do !!!! (sic)"

Britney added that her dad “may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!”

The 39-year-old singer then said Lynne "secretly ruined my life" and claimed Taylor, was at fault, too, while she suggested Jamie is "not smart enough" to come up with a conservatorship.

She added: “I will never get those years back …. she secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it … so take your whole “I have NO IDEA what’s going on” attitude and go f*** yourself !!!!

“You know exactly what you did … my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship … but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me !!!! (sic)"