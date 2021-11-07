Google’s rumoured foldable phone could be arriving next year.

The tech giant has been rumoured to be working on a folding Google Pixel phone that will rival the new range of foldable Samsung devices, and it has now been claimed the models could be released as soon as 2022.

Google recently released the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, and although there were no announcements about a folding phone at the company’s latest launch event, 9to5Google claims there’s a new code hidden in the Google Camera app that suggests a foldable Pixel will see an official release next year.

There has also seemingly been an update to the name of the folding phone, as it used to be codenamed Passport but now seems to be using the codename Pipit.

The bad news is that according to 9to5Google’s APK Insight team, it appears Pipit is set to feature the 12.2-MP Sony IMX363 sensor used in the Pixel 5 as its main camera sensor instead of the much larger, and much higher-res Samsung GN1 sensor Google uses in the new Pixel 6.

Elsewhere, it seems Pipit will feature a 12-MP IMX386 sensor to power an ultra-wide camera, and two IMX355 sensors as selfie cameras to ensure users can take expert snaps with both the interior and exterior cameras.

As of the time of writing, there are no other details confirmed about the rumoured folding phone, and Google are keeping things under wraps.