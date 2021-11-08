Miranda Kerr required a simple-yet-effective skincare routine after becoming a mother.

The 38-year-old model - who is mom to 10-year-old son Flynn, whom she has with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom, and sons Hart, three, and Myles, two, with her current spouse Evan Spiegel - has opened up about how her beauty regimen has changed over the years and why she needs "powerful and efficient products" to maintain her flawless appearance.

She said: "I wish I had started some things sooner, like sunscreen daily and microcurrent facials. My routine changed when I had kids - I have less time, so I need to use powerful and efficient products that work and are simple to use."

The mother-of-three insisted that, at the least, she can't go to bed without having cleaned her face.

Asked what the best skincare tip she has ever received is, she replied: "Never go to sleep without washing your face."

The Kora Organics founder also revealed the one hero product from her own brand that leaves her skin glowing all day is their sustainable Turmeric Glow Moisturiser, with a price tag of $58.

She added to Byrdie.com: "The one product that has made the biggest difference for my skin is our Turmeric Glow Moisturizer. This is the crème de la crème of face creams that I use morning and night. I love how it makes my skin glow all day and night, and it looks beautiful underneath make-up. My skin feels so hydrated and plump.

"It's a super nourishing, brightening, and anti-aging moisturiser all-in-one for all skin types - even break-out-prone skin. It's rich and creamy and melts into your skin. The packaging is so stunning but also sustainable with refillable pods and a beautiful glass jar. This cream brings radiance into your life and your skin!"

