Kaya Scodelario "absolutely s*** herself" over the realistic zombies in 'Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City'.

The 29-year-old actress - who plays Claire Redfield in the upcoming movie adaptation of the horror game franchise - revealed the crew focused on "practical makeup" for the monsters rather than all CGI, which made for a scarier atmosphere on set.

She told SFX magazine: "There was a day where we were shooting a stunt and one of them jumped on me. I thought it was just going to be the stunt guy before he had been through hair and makeup.

"He was actually already dressed up and I didn't know. So he umped at me, and I absolutely s*** myself because it was so realistic.

"The contact lenses and blood in the mouth... They are very fast-moving. They are very twitchy. We really worked on keeping them as realistic to the game as possible, but also making sure that it worked in a cinematic universe."

She hailed the work the special effects team did on set too, particularly when it came to making "different stages of the zombies".

She added: "We did as much practical makeup as possible, which is always really cool. They weren't just greenscreen and computerised.

"We had an amazing makeup artist who spent hours building the different stages of the zombies. They have categorised names, with Walking Dead being the worst. There were preliminary zombies as well."

Meanwhile, Scodelario revealed her character's weapon of choice as they look to stay true to the game.

She explained: "I wanted to stick with the shotgun. It's very bulky and heavy, so we had to adapt to how much of the journey she would have physically been carrying it.

"She also has a handgun that she keeps on her thigh."