Travis Scott is "beside himself" after eight people died at Astroworld Festival on Friday (05.11.21).

The 30-year-old rap star was performing at the festival in Houston, Texas, when a crowd surge took place, and Travis is now trying to come to terms with what happened at NRG Park.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "He stopped the concert to make sure people were okay. There is video of him carrying on when one person was carried off, but he didn’t realise what was going on. When he did he stopped the concert.

"He’s really upset - he had no idea what was going on, he was on stage performing. He’s beside himself, I’ve never heard him like that. He was in tears."

Kylie Jenner - Travis' girlfriend and the mother of his three-year-old daughter Stormi - also attended the event in Texas.

And the 24-year-old make-up mogul - who didn't suffer any injuries on the night - has been trying to comfort the rap star.

A source revealed that Kylie is "by his side right now and supporting him".

Meanwhile, Travis has vowed to "assist" the families of those who died at Astroworld Festival.

The rap star admitted to being "devastated" about the tragic event in an Instagram post.

Travis said on the photo-sharing platform: "Everybody continue to keep your prayers. I mean, I'm honestly just devastated and I could never imagine anything like this happening. I'm going to do everything I can to keep you guys updated and keep you guys informed of what's going on. Love you all."

An insider previously explained how the 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker was unable to see the full extent of what was happening in the crowd because of the stage lights.

A source said: "The lights were shining in his eyes and he couldn't see what was happening.

"He thought someone had just passed out, which happens during concerts."