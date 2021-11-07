Roddy Ricch plans to donate his Astroworld Festival earnings to the families of the victims who died on Friday night (05.11.21).

The 23-year-old rap star performed at Astroworld before a crowd surge led to eight people dying at the event in Houston, Texas, and he's now taken to social media in a bid to reach out to the families of the victims.

Roddy - whose real name is Rodrick Moore Jr - wrote on his Instagram Stories: "Please have the families of those who we lost yesterday reach out to @shawnholiday I'll b donating my net compensation to families of this incident. #Pray4Houston. (sic)"

Travis Scott previously admitted that he felt "absolutely devastated" by the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

The 30-year-old rap star - who has a three-year-old daughter called Stormi with Kylie Jenner - was on stage when the crowd surge took place, and he later expressed his support for the families on social media.

In a statement posted on his Twitter account, Travis said: "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.

"Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.

"I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.

"Love You All. (sic)"

Subsequently, Travis vowed to "assist" the families of those who died at the festival.

He said on Instagram: "Everybody continue to keep your prayers. I mean, I'm honestly just devastated and I could never imagine anything like this happening. I'm going to do everything I can to keep you guys updated and keep you guys informed of what's going on. Love you all."