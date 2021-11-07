Rob Thomas wrote his new Christmas album with the help of the Hallmark movie channel.

The 49-year-old star spent the summer watching the channel and it led him to record his new record, 'Something About Christmas Time'.

He told Us Weekly: "I lucked out because during the summer Hallmark movie channel was having their ‘Christmas in July’ [marathon].

"So, like, I could just leave that on the whole time, and then I only had to, like, you know, bring down my Christmas DVDs - of which I have many - just for a little bit of June and a little bit in August."

Rob relished the prospect of creating a full-length Christmas album.

Discussing his approach to writing the record, he said: "You know, every year it’s Christmas time, I’m sitting at the piano at some point, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I want to do a Christmas album.’ And it’s always too late because if you do a Christmas album, a lot of people don’t realise you have to do it in the summer that way it’s ready by Christmas time and nobody’s feeling Christmas-y [then].

"So the first thing I had to do was I had to kind of shut everything here in my studio, covering everything in Christmas lights, keep Christmas movies on at all times, [and] keep the Christmas vibe kind of, like, going and flowing."

Rob also revealed that he's set to be part of the Thanksgiving Day Parade on the Hallmark float.

The singer - who is married to Marisol Maldonado - shared: "I’m a Hallmark movie geek and my wife is from Queens and she is a Hallmark movie geek … And then because of that, I’m going to be in the Thanksgiving Day Parade on the Hallmark float."