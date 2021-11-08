Danny O’Donoghue is dating an events manager called Anais Naing.

The 41-year-old music star split from model Anne de Paula back in 2018, but he's been quietly dating Anais for the last two years and had managed to remain tight-lipped about their low-key romance until recently.

Danny - who is the frontman of The Script - told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "This is my girlfriend Anais - she’s from Brittany in France. We met on the street because we lived in the same part of London."

Danny also revealed that he's already introduced Anais to his family.

He shared: "My mum loved her. They offered her lots of tea."

Danny recently explained that he used the coronavirus lockdown as a chance to reflect and recalibrate his life.

The musician actually came to the realisation that he'd stopped liking himself amid the health crisis.

Reflecting on his lockdown experience, he explained: "One of the only good things to come out of COVID - and I know I’m saying this from a place of privilege - was the chance to reflect because all you’ve got in a situation like that is your four walls.

"I got to sit back and actually say, ‘Do I f****** like myself?’ And the answer was, ‘No, not really.’ I realised that I’d learned to fake loving my life. My whole time in The Script I’ve actually been f****** terrified of the day when it naturally starts slowing down or stops altogether.

"It’s like Usain Bolt; there’s a day when you realise you’re not as fast as you used to be. It’s nothing to do with being ‘relevant’ because that’s such a stupid word to apply to music and it’s never mattered to me.

"What scared me s******* was waking up one day and seeing that natural decline. I didn’t want to be the guy in the bar going, ‘Oh, I used to be in a band…’"