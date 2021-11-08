James Arthur bought himself a Mustang after falling in love with the car on the set of a music video.

The 33-year-old singer has revealed via Instagram that he decided to splash out on a new car after loving the Mustang he used on his 'Ride' video.

He said on Instagram Live: "I bought a car today. Your boy is doing alright. I’ve got a couple of nice cars – automatics. But I wanted a little toy to play with. On the video for 'Ride', which I shot last week, they had a Mustang Mach 1 and I fell in love.

"But I wanted it in black and orange because that’s the colour for the album ­artwork. I saw one online and went down to a dealership today and I got myself a little manual Mustang, just to sort of f*** around with."

Meanwhile, James recently revealed that he wants to be remembered as "one of the greats".

The chart-topping star rose to fame after winning the UK version of 'The X Factor' in 2012, and James ultimately dreams of being recognised as a great musician.

The 'Say You Won't Let Go' hitmaker explained: "I'm a really ambitious person and I wasn't achieving the goals I wanted to achieve.

"Everyone was telling me, 'You're crazy, you can be so proud of everything you've done'. And I am, trust me, but I'm aiming for the stars. I want to be one of the greats.

"I don't just want to have one song that's done a couple of billion streams. I want to have 10. I want my music to reach as many people as possible."

James also explained how, prior to his 'X Factor' appearance, he didn't have the money he needed to launch his music career.

He said: "I had record label executives saying, 'You could be the next best thing since the Beatles' but it always came down to the fact that I didn't have any money that I couldn't progress."