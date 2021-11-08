The dress Amy Winehouse wore at her last-ever gig has been sold for $243,000.

The bamboo and floral Naomi Perry frock sold as part of a mega sale at Julien’s Auctions, with $4 million of the money going to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, a charity set up by her family to help young people struggling with addiction.

The auction house in Los Angeles described the item as a "custom-made figure-hugging halter mini dress designed by Winehouse’s designer and stylist, Naomi Parry, [which] has a bamboo and floral print on silk incorporated into a Spanx dress".

Amy wore the dress - which was sold for 16 times more than the estimate - at a gig in Belgrade, a month before she died of alcohol poisoning at the age of 27.

Naomi - who was also a friend of the late musician - has revealed what the dress personally means to her.

She told the New York Post newspaper: "I feel an immense amount of sadness when I look at that dress. [The dress] was supposed to be the start of something new and moving forward. She had been doing so well."

Naomi also admitted that her feelings about the dress changed after Amy passed away.

She explained: "[The dress] went from symbolising something new and exciting to absolute devastation."

Another notable item sold at the auction included the custom Moschino heart-shaped handbag that Amy took to the 2007 Brit Awards.

The bag sold for $204,800, which was 13 times more than the estimate.

Some of the items sold at the auction will appear at the Amy: Beyond the Stage exhibition at the Design Museum in London from November 26, before they're eventually handed over to their new owners.