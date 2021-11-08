Gemma Whelan's 'Game of Thrones' WhatsApp group is still "highly functional".

The 40-year-old actress starred in the hit TV series alongside the likes of Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, and even though the show ended in 2019, the cast have remained in touch with each other.

She shared: "It was a long time. We knew each other for a span of about 10 years and it was a family … I just loved every single moment … it was very, very special."

Gemma looks back on her 'Game of Thrones' experience with "great fondness and pride".

But she's now keen to try her hand at something distinctly different.

Speaking about her career ambitions, she told The Independent: "I want to do what Olivia Colman did. I want to be Olivia Colman."

Meanwhile, Gemma recently revealed that she doesn't miss performing "squishy-squishy, huggy-huggy stuff" on camera.

The actress - who played Yara Greyjoy in 'Game of Thrones' - admits her professional life has changed markedly since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the rise of the #MeToo movement.

She explained: "All the squishy-squishy, huggy-huggy stuff has stopped. But I don’t miss it. You have to be a bit more genuine now if you’re saying hello. You can’t hide behind a big hug. And there’s no question mark over it: Do we double kiss? Do we hug? Clasp hands? No, we just say hello to each other."

Gemma has faced mandatory COVID testing at work since restrictions were eased.

And the actress admits that her decision to receive the vaccine was complicated by her pregnancy, as the initial medical evidence wasn't entirely clear.

Gemma - who gave birth to her son, Freddie, five weeks ago - explained: "I’m double-vaxxed, and had both while I was pregnant. I spoke to the midwife and doctors at length, and read all the stories about the huge number of American pregnant women who had been jabbed without incident. And I knew if I got COVID in the third trimester it could be very serious.

"It’s not an easy decision but I felt comfortable to make it and we’re both fine."