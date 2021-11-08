Kristin Davis is frustrated by the criticism of 'And Just Like That...'.

The 56-year-old actress has reprised the role of Charlotte Goldenblatt for the 'Sex and the City' revival series, and Kristen has suggested that the show is being treated differently to movie remakes.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, she explained: "People are like, ‘Why should they come back?’ and it really bugs me. Are women’s lives not interesting now? Nobody ever asks, ‘Why would you do this violent remake over and over again?’"

Kristin believes there's a "reluctance" to see how female characters can develop over time.

Kristin - who also starred in the 'Sex and the City' films - reflected: "For me that is so indicative of our reluctance to sit and watch women’s lives develop over time."

The actress has reunited with Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon for the new TV series.

On the other hand, Kim Cattrall - who previously played the iconic Samantha Jones in 'Sex and the City' - hasn't reprised her role for the show.

However, the writers remain keen to entice Kim to return for the sequel series and she could still star in the second season of 'And Just Like That...'.

An insider recently explained: "We'll announce eventually that the show will have a second season. This isn't a one off, this will be a series.

"It will be quite a while between the first and second series as Sarah Jessica Parker has a busy schedule and we have a lot of work to do to get Kim Cattrall back.

"We all miss Kim and we hope she comes back for the second season - the door will never close on her, she is an important part of the franchise."