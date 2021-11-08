Travis Scott is being sued by an injured fan over the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Eight people died and many more were injured in a crowd surge at the festival in Houston, Texas, on Friday night (05.11.21), and Travis is now facing legal action from injured concertgoer Manuel Souza.

He's filed a petition in Harris County District Court against the rap star, over the "predictable and preventable" incident that took place as Travis was performing at NRG Park.

Court documents obtained by People show that Souza is seeking at least $1,000,000 in damages.

He is also seeking a temporary restraining order in a bid to prevent any destruction of evidence.

The lawsuit - which also names Live Nation, organiser ScoreMore, and Cactus Jack Records - reads: "Tragically, due to Defendants' motivation for profit at the expense of concertgoers' health and safety, and due to their encouragement of violence, at least eight people lost their lives and scores of others were injured at what was supposed to be a night of fun."

According to Souza, he suffered "serious bodily injuries when the uncontrolled crowd at the concert knocked him to the ground and trampled him".

The lawsuit adds: "Plaintiff's injuries were the inevitable and predictable result of Defendants' conscious disregard of the extreme risks of harm to concertgoers that had been escalating since hours earlier."

Travis is said to be "beside himself" after eight people died at Astroworld Festival.

The 30-year-old rap star is still trying to come to terms with what happened at the event.

A source said: "He stopped the concert to make sure people were okay. There is video of him carrying on when one person was carried off, but he didn’t realise what was going on. When he did he stopped the concert.

"He’s really upset - he had no idea what was going on, he was on stage performing. He’s beside himself, I’ve never heard him like that. He was in tears."