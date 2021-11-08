Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers have gone public with their romance.

The 25-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Connell Waldron in 'Normal People' - and Phoebe, 27, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles.

The celebrity duo were happy to pose for photos on the red carpet at the star-studded event.

The actor wore a black tuxedo to the gala, while Phoebe - who is a four-time Grammy nominee - sported a cream blouse and a flowing red plaid skirt to the event.

Paul and Phoebe have been romantically linked with each other for more than a year, but they've always remained tight-lipped about the rumours.

Last year, an insider claimed that the actor was "smitten" with Phoebe after the loved-up duo spent a romantic weekend together in London.

The source said: "Paul invited pals and they played wild drinking games. They’re both smitten. His membership on the celeb dating site Raya is a smokescreen to cover up that they’re secretly an item."

The actor was reported to have joined Raya - a private, membership-based dating app - following the success of 'Normal People' amid the first coronavirus lockdown.

A source said at the time: "Paul has become very famous in lockdown and he could have practically any woman he wants at this point. He knows he would be recognised instantly on regular dating apps so has turned to Raya because it’s more exclusive and discreet.

"He had to be invited onto it by one of his new celebrity pals and then apply before he was allowed to set up an account. But there are lots of beautiful people on there for him."