Queen Elizabeth has awarded a Royal Warrant to her favourite drink.

The 95-year-old monarch was recently advised to stop drinking Dubonnet, but she's now awarded the beverage a coveted Royal Warrant, meaning bottles can carry a label that says, "By appointment to HM the Queen".

Simon de Beauregard, a director of parent company Pernod Ricard, told The Mail on Sunday newspaper: "We are delighted Her Majesty enjoys our beautiful brand and humbled to have received a Royal Warrant."

The bottles are set to carry the new, prestigious labels from next year.

The Queen is a long-time fan of the drink and although it's fallen out of fashion over recent decades, Simon noted that the beverage has been making a steady comeback amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He explained: "The growth is partly due to lockdown, but we believe it is more to do with consumers looking for a lower-alcohol drink.

"It is 14 percent [alcohol by volume] compared to about 40 percent in gin and vodka, and it has also become fashionable with the young to use in Negroni cocktails."

Meanwhile, the Queen was recently advised by doctors to rest for at least a fortnight.

The monarch has been restricted to some light, desk-based duties in recent days, after being urged to rest by her doctors.

Despite this, Boris Johnson recently insisted that the Queen - who is the longest-reigning British monarch of all time - has been "on very good form".

The UK Prime Minister said: "I spoke to her Majesty, as I do every week, this week and she's on very good form.

"She's just got to follow the advice of her doctors and get some rest and I think that's the important thing.

"The whole country wishes her well."