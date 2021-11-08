Sarah Jessica Parker feels like a "scoop has been taken out of [her]" with the death of Willie Garson.

The actor died from pancreatic cancer in September, at the age of 57, and Sarah has confessed to missing her former co-star on the set of 'And Just Like That...', the 'Sex and the City' revival series.

She shared: "All I can say right now is that it’s as if a scoop has been taken out of me this week, and I don’t expect it to be filled. In time, my body will grow accustomed to this new architecture, but now I feel truly blue."

Willie played the part of Stanford Blatch in the hit TV series.

And Sarah admits that she misses laughing and having fun with her former co-star.

She told Vogue magazine: "It’s such a loss, and I think about how I’ll miss the joy of these relationships. I think about Willie and the show and how much we laughed. And I guess despite everything, that’s the headline: there’s so much good in the world, and we were all so lucky to be together, doing something we loved."

Sarah - who has reprised the role of Carrie Bradshaw in 'And Just Like That...' - previously spoke about Willie's passing in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Alongside a series of photos of her former co-star, she wrote: "It's been unbearable. Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship.

"A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late-night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ. (sic)"