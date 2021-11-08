Saweetie wants to have children.

The 28-year-old rap star has taken to Twitter to express her desire to have children one day - although she didn't reveal when she'd ideally like it to happen.

The 'My Type' hitmaker - whose real name is Diamone Harper - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I want some babies."

Saweetie subsequently insisted she'll release her long-awaited debut album, 'Pretty B**** Music', before she starts a family.

A fan responded to her initial tweet by asking: "can we get pbm first ??? (sic)"

And the rapper replied: "yes (sic)"

Saweetie's original tweet also attracted the attention of Nick Cannon.

The 41-year-old comedian - who was previously married to Mariah Carey - replied with a series of emojis, including a curious face emoji, a ninja emoji, a laughing emoji, and a guy raising his hand.

Saweetie split from fellow rap star Quavo earlier this year, and previously insisted that she's not looking for another romance for the time being.

Asked about her love life, she explained: "What is my love life? My love life is the pillows, the studio, and putting more money into my bank account."

The music star suggested she doesn't have the time she needs in order to maintain a happy romance.

Saweetie explained that her music is her "number one priority" at the moment.

The rapper - who has already worked with the likes of Doja Cat, Little Mix and Jhene Aiko - said: "That’s my love language right now. For all of my women out there, I just feel like, after a relationship, relationships take up a lot of time. Right now I’m just getting back to self.

"Perfecting my craft is my number one priority."