Jack Grealish is set to have his own range of signature hair bands.

The 26-year-old England and Manchester City soccer player always wear a hair band when he is on the pitch to keep his long bobbed locks out of his eyes when he is playing.

His popularity since he signed for Pep Guardiola's City side has sky-rocketed and numerous young fans turn up to the Etihad Stadium wearing matching accessories in tribute to their idol, and there are no plans to sell Jack Grealish hair bands in the club shop.

A Manchester City insider told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: "There are loads of kids coming to the Etihad wearing Alice bands and the commercial people at City believe it could be a real money-spinner for the club.

“His manager Pep Guardiola’s got a shaved head, so he won’t have need for one! But Jack is a trendsetter as well as being a brilliant footballer, so City will be working closely with him on a few projects.”

The football fashion icon has recently signed a deal with boohooMAN to create a second clothing collection.

He also features alongside other high-profile stars in Sports Direct's Christmas advertising campaign.

Jack has been receiving a lot of attention from fans on and off pitch who idolise him.

The insider added: “Burnley’s subs were recently laughing with him over it.

“There are kids not even watching the game but screaming out his name every time he jogs past, asking for his shirt or asking him to sign pictures.

“Jack is such a nice guy, but it must be very difficult for him to concentrate on his game with all that going on.”

As soccer players are worth millions on pitch, fashion brands have been collaborating with them in order to reach young consumers.

Other footballers to launch their own fashion brands include; Cristiano Ronaldo who debuted CR7 in 2014, David Beckham who launched his own clothing line with H&M in 2012 and Zlatan Ibrahimovic who’s A-Z clothing line closed after two years in 2018 following.