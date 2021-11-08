The Duchess of Cornwall “hasn’t stopped talking” about US President Joe Biden breaking wind in front of her at Cop26, according to a report.

Camilla - the wife of Britain's Prince Charles - is said to have described the president's fart as “long and impossible to ignore” and she was so stunned by 78-year-old Biden's flatulent faux pas at the UN Climate Change Conference that she has been chatting about it for days.

A source told The Mail on Sunday newspaper: “It was long and impossible to ignore. Camilla hasn’t stopped talking about it.”

Camilla, 74, encountered an allegedly gassy Biden at a reception last week at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery, which was also attended by her husband Prince Charles and her step-son and his wife, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The allegation is not the first time that the 78-year-old head of state has faced a similar allegation but the videos shared by senior Republican politicians - such as Donald Trump - showed Biden making a toot-like noise while chatting to Tom Wolf, the governor of Pennsylvania.

Another video - titled "#Fartgate" - circulated on Twitter apparently showing the president passing wind but it was proved to be fake by online sleuths.

While at the reception, which was supposed to be hosted by the Queen - who under doctor’s orders did not travel to Scotland for the event - Biden was seen joshing around with Prince William

When it was his turn to speak at Cop26, Biden emphasised his reversal of President Donald Trump’s call to pull the US out of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

He said in his speech: “On my very first day in office, I took action to return the United States to the Paris Agreement. Since then, our administration has been hard at work unlocking clean energy breakthroughs to drive down the cost of technologies that will require us to do — to achieve net-zero emissions, and working with the private sector on the next generation of technologies that will power a clean economy of the future.”

In April, Biden committed to half the US's emissions and on last week passed a landmark $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that he claims will make “historic and significant strides that take on the climate crisis".