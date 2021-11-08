Greta Thunberg is wanted to make a guest appearance in British soap opera 'Hollyoaks'.

Channel 4 scriptwriters are keen to convince the 18-year-old climate change activist to agree to a cameo in the show, which already features a sustainable clothing stall named Sweater Thunberg in honour of the Swedish environmentalist.

Scriptwriter Rebecca Ramsden said: "It would be amazing if she came down. Sweater Thunberg has been on the show for a year and we've always tried to put environmental issues at the top of our agenda. It's a brilliant pun."

It comes after the "big soap swap" week, which saw the likes of 'Hollyoaks', 'Emmerdale', 'EastEnders' and 'Coronation Street' crossover in various ways to coincide with the COP26 event to discuss climate change, each showcasing storylines that tackled the issue.

Bosses have also promised that the week of exploring climate change was not a one-off and claim that they will remain green going forward.

The 'Hollyoaks' offer comes after Greta attended a mass rally in Glasgow, Scotland, on the same weekend as COP26, going on to brand the conference as a "failure."

She said: “It is not a secret that COP26 is a failure. It should be obvious that we cannot solve the crisis with the same methods that got us into it in the first place. The COP has turned into a PR event, where leaders are giving beautiful speeches and announcing fancy commitments and targets, while behind the curtains governments of the Global North countries are still refusing to take any drastic climate action.”