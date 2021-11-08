Sarah Jessica Parker insists young women still “relate” to her 'Sex and the City' character Carrie Bradshaw.

The 56-year-old actress has rejected the idea that the ultimate girl-about-town isn't someone that younger women and teenagers can connect with, and she thinks that new spin-off series ‘And Just Like That...’ will attract a varied audience of old and new fans.

In an interview with the new issue of Vogue, she said: “Fourteen-year-old girls walking the dog with their dads call out to me, ‘I can’t wait!’

"I think young women still really relate to this story. It’s about finding friendships that matter, looking for work that fulfils you, and pursuing love, even when it drags you, bloodied, down the street."

Sarah - who also serves as an executive producer on the show, that is due out in December - previously portrayed the sex and relationships writer in six seasons of the HBO show and two movies that focused on Carrie's career as a columnist and her numerous failed romances until she finally wed Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

The show - which is based on Candace Bushnell's 1997 book of the same name - also followed the misadventures of Carrie's three best friends; Miranda Hobbes, Charlotte York and Samantha Jones, who were played by Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall respectively.

Samantha currently doesn't feature in ‘And Just Like That...’ after Kim, 65, spurned the opportunity to reprise the role due to tensions between her and Sarah.

However, a source recently suggested that Kim could still star in the second season of 'And Just Like That...'.

The insider said: "We'll announce eventually that the show will have a second season. This isn't a one off, this will be a series.

"It will be quite a while between the first and second series as Sarah Jessica Parker has a busy schedule and we have a lot of work to do to get Kim Cattrall back.

"We all miss Kim and we hope she comes back for the second season – the door will never close on her, she is an important part of the franchise."