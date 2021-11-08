Salma Hayek’s house is haunted by a piano-playing ghost.

The 'Eternals' star's London mansion has been plagued by spectres that were spotted by her 14-year-old daughter Valentina and friends and other family who saw pianos playing on there own and lights flicking on and off.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Salma said: "I didn't see these things, but somebody, like, didn't want to work there anymore because the piano played by itself and you wouldn't go to the third floor ... lights go on and off or the doors and the windows opened and closed.”

Salma’s daughter Valentina - who was sitting in the audience with an Ellen brand face mask - declared that she'd experienced the worst of the paranormal activity.

Valentina told the show: “I get it the worst ... I’ve seen the actual things.”

Things got so bad that Salma had to call in a medium to try and rid the property of poltergeists.

She spilled: "I said, 'Look, I'm going to bring somebody, even if it's not true, at least they might, psychologically think it's over.'

"No chicken legs, no chicken heads, don't bring some dead animal in my house.

"He found like twenty [ghosts]."

The medium's cleanse did work to an extent, but the 'House of Gucci' star revealed that there is some spooky goings on.

She added: "It was haunted, I think ... It is not like before, definitely.”