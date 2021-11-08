A Twitter poll has called on Elon Musk to sell a 10 per cent stake in Tesla so he can pay tax.

More than 3.5 million social media users voted in the poll that was launched by the billionaire on Saturday (06.11.21) with 58 per cent opting in favour of the share sale.

The vote could see Musk dispose of nearly $21 billion (£16 billion) of stock in the electric carmaker.

The Tesla chief has vowed to abide by the result, in response to a "billionaires tax" that has been proposed by the Democrats in the US.

Musk is yet to comment publicly on the verdict or give any information about how and when he would sell his stake. He would be left with a large tax bill if he does go ahead with the sale.

Musk's approach to the issue has also raised some eyebrows in the world of economics.

Venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya tweeted: "We are witnessing the Twitter masses deciding the outcome of a $25B coin flip."

Berkeley economist Gabriel Zucman added: "Looking forward to the day when the richest person in the world paying some tax does not depend on a Twitter poll."

Musk is one of the most popular business leaders on Twitter and regularly uses the platform to share updates from his companies to his 63 million followers.

His posts have drawn controversy in the past, however, when he tweeted in response to a claim made by the head of the UN World Food Programme that just two per cent of his wealth could help to solve world hunger.