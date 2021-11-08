WhatsApp may be working on a Communities feature.

Evidence is mounting that the feature is in development as new information obtained by WABetaInfo shows how the proposed feature appears to give group admins more power.

This includes the ability to create groups within groups as well as the ability to invite new users via a Community Invite Link and then start messaging other members.

WABetaInfo notes that the new chats appear to be end-to-end encrypted.

A subtle design change will also help distinguish Communities from regular group chats. The community icons will be squares with rounded corners, a format that the messaging mistakenly enabled last month - before it was hastily taken down again.

There has been no suggestion as to when the Communities feature will be officially rolled out.

Meanwhile, the app pushed ahead with controversial changes to its terms of service earlier this year after claiming to have "misinformed" users on the adjustments.

Users believed the update would allow the app to share large amounts of data with Facebook but WhatsApp introduced a banner explaining what will be shared.

The app says the data it shares with its parent company does not include messages, groups or call logs but the new terms focus on changes to allow users to message businesses.

Privacy experts noted how the issue showed how little users know about their privacy when it comes to technology and social media.

Ray Walsh, a digital privacy expert at ProPrivacy, said: "In its efforts to clarify that isn't doing anything wrong, WhatsApp has in fact inadvertently highlighted that it was already harvesting huge amounts of data for Facebook."