Alec Baldwin has called for police officers to be on TV and movie sets when guns are present.

The 63-year-old actor - who accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of 'Rust' last month - believes the responsibility for firearms safety should be handled by cops, rather than the props masters or armorers that currently take charge.

He tweeted: “Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety."

Alec - whose Twitter account has been made private -recently described the tragedy as a "one in a trillion episode".

He said: "I'm not allowed to make any comments because it's an ongoing investigation. I've been ordered by the Sherriff's Department in Santa Fe. I can't answer any questions about the investigation. I can't.

"It's an active investigation in terms of a woman died."

Alec described the cinematographer as his "friend" - but explained that he couldn't reveal too much about what happened.

He said: "She was my friend.

"The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting I took her to dinner with Joel, the director. We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened. I've been told multiple times, 'Don't make any comments about the ongoing investigation.' I can't."

The '30 Rock' star has been in "constant contact" with Halyna's widower, Matthew.

He said: "The guy is overwhelmed with grief ... There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion episode. It's a one in a trillion event.

"He's in shock. He has a nine-year-old son. We are in constant contact with them, because we're very worried about his family, his kid."