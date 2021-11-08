Travis Scott is planning to issue a refund to Astroworld Festival attendees.

Eight people died and many more were injured in a crowd surge at the festival in Houston, Texas, on Friday night (05.11.21), and the ‘Sicko Mode’ hitmaker – who organised the event – is planning to refund all ticket holders, sources told Variety.

The insider also told the outlet Travis has pulled out of this weekend’s Day N Vegas Festival in Las Vegas because he is “too distraught” to perform his headline slot.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Kristian Paredes, who was one of those “severely injured” at the concert, is suing Travis, Drake – who had joined the rapper on stage – promoters Live Nation and the owners of NRG Park where the show took place.

Kristan told how he “felt an immediate push” at the front of the general admission section as soon as Travis got on stage.

His documents added: “The crowd became chaotic and a stampede began. Many begged security guards hired by Live Nation Entertainment for help, but were ignored.”

The lawsuit argued Travis had “incited mayhem and chaos at prior events” and “defendants knew or should have known of [Travis’] prior conduct”.

The complaint added: “As Drake came onstage alongside Travis Scott he helped incite the crowd even though he knew of Travis Scott’s prior conduct.”

And Kristian argued the performance continued even as the “crowd became out of control”.”

Injured concertgoer Manuel Souza has also filed a lawsuit against the rapper over the “predictable and preventable” incident.

He is seeking at least $1,000,000 in damages and a temporary restraining order in a bid to prevent any destruction of evidence.

The lawsuit - which also names Live Nation, organiser ScoreMore, and Cactus Jack Records - reads: "Tragically, due to Defendants' motivation for profit at the expense of concertgoers' health and safety, and due to their encouragement of violence, at least eight people lost their lives and scores of others were injured at what was supposed to be a night of fun."

According to Manuel, he suffered "serious bodily injuries when the uncontrolled crowd at the concert knocked him to the ground and trampled him".

The lawsuit adds: "Plaintiff's injuries were the inevitable and predictable result of Defendants' conscious disregard of the extreme risks of harm to concertgoers that had been escalating since hours earlier."