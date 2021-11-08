Wendy Williams is "taking longer than expected" to recover from her health issues.

The 57-year-old star has been absent from her talk show since season 13 began in October, with the premiere having been pushed back a month while she battled complications from Graves' disease, and after it was recently revealed she won't be back on screen this month, she's spoken out to explain she's taking medical advice not to rush her return to work.

She said in a statement shared to Instagram: "HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.(sic)"

Wendy went on to thank the stars who have filled in as guest hosts - including Jerry Springer, Leah Remini and Sherri Shepherd - and also her production team for being "understanding and supportive".

She continued: "I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there. I also want to thank Debmar-Mercury and our stations for being so understanding and supportive while I work my way back."

The presenter ended her update with a heartfelt message for her fans as she thanked them for their ongoing support.

She wrote: "Most of all, I want to thank my fans. I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me. I love spending my mornings with you all and I’m doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy. I love you for watching."