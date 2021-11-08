A man who allegedly assaulted Miles Teller has been charged.

The 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor was out to dinner with his wife Keleigh Sperry at Monkeypod Kitchen in Hawaii in May when he was allegedly attacked in the restaurant's bathroom and now prosecutors in Maui have charged Russell Neilsen with one count of third degree assault because they believe he “intentionally, knowingly or recklessly caused bodily injury” to the 34-year-old star.

Sources told TMZ the man knows the couple through his wife, who owns a wedding company, but the link has not been confirmed.

And despite previous reports that Miles was punched in the face because he allegedly owed the suspect $60,000 in unpaid fees for his and Keleigh's 2019 wedding in Hawaii, the couple previously denied the connection.

Miles alleged he had been "jumped by two guys" and insisted he had "never met them before in [his] life".

And his 29-year-old wife slammed reports the 'Whiplash' star had been attacked over money, insisting the accounts were "completely false".

She said: “Miles was jumped by 2 men we have never met after they trapped him in a bathroom. It seems these same men have done this to many people and we appreciate your support Maui. This is now a criminal investigation.”

Despite the pair's insistence there were two attackers, just one person has been charged.

And in the initial reports, the Maui Police Department (MPD) only mentioned one attacker.

The MPD said in a statement at the time: "Police responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a West Maui restaurant involving a male victim and one responsible party. The incident is currently under investigation; no further information is available at this time."