Kenan Thompson will host the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

The 43-year-old comic – who is nominated for the Comedy TV Star and Male TV Star accolades for his work on ‘Saturday Night Live’ – will take the helm of next month’s ceremony at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar and couldn’t be happier about the job.

He said in a statement: “I can’t believe I get to host the PCAs!! I’m beyond blessed to be nominated twice and part of two more nominations for SNL. Good times indeed.

“Congrats to all the nominees – we already won!!”

The awards will air on both NBC and E! on 7 December and producers “cannot wait” to see what Kenan brings to the show.

Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming, said: “Kenan’s versatility and commitment to creating quality entertainment that has sparked laughter for over three decades has made him one of the most endeared comedians of our time.

“We cannot wait to welcome him to the ‘People’s Choice Awards’ stage where his charisma and humour will undoubtedly bring fans to their feet.”

‘F9: The Fast Saga’ leads the nominations with eight nods, including Movie of 2021 and individual honours for its stars Vin Diesel, John Cena – who is up for two awards – Charlize Theron.

In the TV categories, ‘Loki’ has received five nominations, including the coveted Show of 2021, while ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘This Is Us’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ are all shortlisted for four prizes.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has managed three nominations, including Male Movie Star of 2021 for ‘Jungle Cruise’, Male TV Star of 2021 for ‘Young Rock’ and Social Star of 2021.