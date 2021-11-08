Foo Fighters have made a comedy horror film.

The 'Walk' hitmakers - comprising Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee – have revealed they secretly made a movie, which is titled 'STUDIO 666' and will see them play themselves opposite the likes of Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, and Jenna Ortega.

The movie is set in a California mansion "stepped in grisly rock and roll history", where the band move to to record their 10th album, but frontman Dave is "creatively blocked" and things take a turn when the house's "evil forces" sink into his consciousness.

Open Road Films have secured the rights to the project, and it will be released in February next year.

Dave - who wrote the story which Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes have based their script on - said in a statement: “After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full length feature horror comedy film.

“Like most things Foo, 'STUDIO 666' began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible.

"Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album 'Medicine at Midnight' — told you that place was haunted! — we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that f****** rocks.

"And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. 'STUDIO 666' will f*** you up.”

'Hatchet III' filmmaker BJ McDonnell will direct the film.

Dave previously admitted the group were "creeped out" when they recorded their latest album 'Medicine at Midnight' at the 1940s abode.

He said: "So there was a house down the street from where I live that I actually rented about 10 years ago. It was an old house built in the '40s, I believe – just the quintessential creepy house. The person that owns the place told me stories like, 'Oh, Joe Cocker used to party here with the guy that played Grizzly Adams.

When I lived there, I didn't consider it to be a spooky house. My kids did. My daughter, Harper, would see things and other people in her room at night, but she was three years old at the time. I mean, I did the same thing.

" But when we came back to record this (album), everybody felt creeped out and you could go one of two ways: You could run screaming out the front door with your tail between your legs or you could put your head down and make nine songs and then get the f*** out of there. That's basically what we did."

Asked if he saw any ghosts, he said: "I've never been that paranormal experience television show type person. I've never wandered around my basement with infrared goggles looking for heat sensors. The worst part is just feeling it. It's not like you're seeing floating bedsheets and vomiting pea soup – it's like you feel somebody next to you or hear footsteps or have reoccurring dreams of an old woman in a muddy sweater barefoot in your living room. Things like that. "