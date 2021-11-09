Caitlyn Jenner wishes she was "closer" to Kris Jenner.

The 72-year-old former Olympian admitted her relationship with her ex-wife - who she split from in 2013, 18 months before coming out publicly as trans - isn't as "good" as she felt it "should be" and she insisted she doesn't bear the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' matriarch any ill will.

Speaking on 'Big Brother VIP' in Australia, Caitlyn told her housemates: "I would say from my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be.

"Asked if she thinks Kris has any misgivings about her, she added: "I think that is an understatement."

The 'I Am Cait' star has daughters Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 24, with Kris and she wishes they got on better for their sake.

She continued: "Our relationship is okay. I think it could be better just because of the kids. It's always the way when you have that. It's all about how the mother and father, how they get along together. Is it easy? Is it good? Do they see each other? Is there any tension?"

Caitlyn's book, 'The Secrets of My Life', sparked a falling out with Kris when it was released in 2017 and claimed her ex-wife was aware of her "gender issues" in their marriage, something the 66-year-old star denied.

However, earlier this year, Kris insisted she wanted Caitlyn to "be happy" and was keen to offer her support and advice with her career.

After helping Caitlyn to plan her YouTube channel, she said in a confessional on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians': "Even though I can't make things magically better with us, I'm just here to be supportive.

"And I just want her to be happy. So, I was really happy to offer some advice and encouragement over something that she's trying to do."