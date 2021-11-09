Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian West have paid tribute to the victims of the Astroworld Festival disaster.

The two stars have both spoken out after the events at Travis Scott's concert on Friday (05.11.21), when a crowd surge resulted in hundreds of people being injured and the tragic deaths of eight festival goers.

On her Instagram Story, Kendall - who was at the show - wrote: "I’m still at a loss for words over the news from Astroworld.

"I’m truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved.

"Sending everyone who has been affected all of my love and wishing them strength during this incredibly devastating and sensitive time."

Meanwhile, Kim revealed she is "heartbroken" over the incident, and she said Travis himself is "truly devastated" by what happened.

On her own Instagram Story, she said: "Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lose and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld.

"Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy.

"We are keeping all of the victims, families and loves ones impacted in our prayers for healing – as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated.”

Travis - who has a three-year-old daughter called Stormi with Kylie Jenner - was on stage when the crowd surge took place, and he later expressed his support for the families on social media.

In a statement posted on his Twitter account, the 30-year-old hip-hop star said: "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.

"Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.

"I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.

"Love You All. (sic)"

Subsequently, Travis will play for the funerals of those who died, while he and his Cactus Jack Foundation are also teaming up with BetterHelp, an online portal providing mental health support, to offer free one-on-one virtual therapy sessions for anyone affected by the tragedy.

The rapper will also work with the National Alliance of Mental Illness, Mental Health America National and MHA of Greater Houston for those in need of mental health services.

ScoreMore Shows, which helped produce the festival alongside Live Nation, have also separately pledged to provide mental health counselling and will establish a fund to help with medical costs from the incident.

They will also issue full refunds to all attendees and are "working on ways to support the attendees, the families of victims, and staff."