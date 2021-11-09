Lizzo got teary as she thanked Missy Elliott for "making my dreams come true" at her Hollywood Walk of Fame induction.

The 'Get Ur Freak On' rapper was honoured with a star on the famous sidewalk in Los Angeles on Monday (08.11.21) and stars came out in force to celebrate the 50-year-old hip-hop icon, including her 'Tempo' collaborator, who gave an impassioned speech.

The 'Juice' singer grew emotional as she hailed Missy for reflecting herself and thanked her for all she has done for "so many Black girls".

The 33-year-old Grammy-winner gushed: “You are the brightest star in the universe Missy. I’ve watched you my entire life.

"And I saw a superstar in you, but Ive also seen myself. I’d never seen myself and you lived so boldly and so beautifully and so unapologetically and so out loud.

"You have no idea what you have done for so many Black girls. We don’t deserve you. We don’t deserve Missy Elliott and still you continue to give to us, and given with your heart. Your genius. Let me just drop some words: Genius! Icon! Queen…queen of hip-hop! Visionary! I want to thank you so much for helping me in my career. I never in a million years thought I’d get to meet you and not only did I get to meet you, but we worked in the studio together! Thank you for making my dreams comes true. You have no idea what you mean to all of us Missy. We love you. We celebrate you. God Bless You. This is more than deserved. Let us continue to celebrate all of your accomplishments and your influence forever. We love you so much Missy. Congratulations.”

The 'Work It' hitmaker acknowledged that she's had to overcome "many obstacles" in her career, and admitted she is "humbly grateful" to be bestowed with the highest honour in Hollywood.

Missy wrote on Instagram: “I am so Humbly Grateful #hollywoodwalkoffame.

“I’ve had to climb over many obstacles & I have been through a lot…but through the grace of God I never gave up even when times have been tough I have FOUGHT! (sic)"

Missy was also joined by her '1,2 Step' and 'Lose Control' collaborator Ciara at the induction.

Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said: “Missy Elliott has broken through the barriers of the male-dominated Hip-Hop world, and the music industry as a whole, as she has led the way for many women who have followed in her footsteps. She continues to break barriers year after year and we’re thrilled to be able to honor her on the Walk of Fame."