Microsoft have warned millions of Windows users could lose access to their cloud storage within weeks.

The tech giant have told users of Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 will need to upgrade to a newer version or possibly lose access to their online files as the OneDrive app will stop synching with the operating system on 1 March 2022.

Microsoft's Ankita Kirti wrote in a blog post: "In order to focus resources on new technologies and operating systems, and to provide users with the most up-to-date and secure experience, beginning January 1, 2022, updates will no longer be provided for the OneDrive desktop application on your personal Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 devices.

"Personal OneDrive desktop applications running on these operating systems will stop syncing to the cloud on March 1, 2022."

Business users will not be impacted in the same way, as Microsoft advised that as of 1 January 2022, support for the OneDrive desktop application for business will be aligned with the Windows support lifecycle.

At present, both Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 are in extended support until 10 January, 2023, but Windows 8's support expired in January 2016, meaning it no longer receives crucial security updates.

Microsoft have advised users of the older operating system to upgrade to Windows 10 or 11 to "avoid disruption" but admitted many devices which run on Windows 7 or 8 may not fit the hardware system required for the newer software.