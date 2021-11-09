Britney Spears is expecting a "very interesting" week ahead of her conservatorship hearing.

On Friday (12.11.21), a judge will rule whether or not to remove her father Jamie Spears as conservator after 13 years in the role, or to have the whole thing terminated.

Seemingly referencing the legal hearing, Britney wrote on Instagram: "This week is gonna be very interesting for me !!! I haven’t prayed for something more in my life !!!

"I know I’ve said some things on my Insta out of anger and I’m sorry but I’m only human … and I believe you’d feel the same way if you were me !!!

"Anyway it’s a new day and I can’t say I’m never going to complain again ... cuz who knows !!! God bless you all and have a great day (sic)"

In court documents filed on November 2, the 39-year-old singer's father's new lawyer, Alex M. Weingarten, submitted papers requesting that the conservatorship she has been under for 13 years be dissolved without "any caveat”.

Jamie has also agreed to hand over all documents relating to his time as co-conservator of his daughter's estate and insisted he has “nothing to hide", after the 'Womanizer' hitmaker's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, previously vowed to investigate him as he claimed he “profited off his daughter’s conservatorship".

Weingarten wrote on behalf of his client in the new filing: “Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop.

“As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her. For the last 13 years, that included serving as her conservator. Now, it means ending her conservatorship.”

Last month, a judge in Los Angeles ruled that Jamie remaining in charge of his daughter's estate was "untenable" and he was ordered to turn over the documents relating to the conservatorship to John Zabel, a certified public accountant who was appointed as a temporary conservator of the pop star's estate.