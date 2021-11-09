Drake's "heart is broken" following the Astroworld tragedy.

The 'Take Care' rapper performed alongside Travis Scott at his festival in Houston, Texas, on Friday night (05.11.21), which saw eight people lose their lives and many more left injured amid a crowd surge, and Drake has sent his condolences to the victims and their families and offered to "be of service in any way I can".

In a statement posted to Instagram, Drake said: “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy.

“I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself.

“My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering.

“I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

The 35-year-old artist is being sued by a member of the audience who was left "severely injured", along with the event's organiser, Travis, promoters Live Nation and the owners of NRG Park where the show took place.

Drake's statement comes after it was announced Travis will pay for the funerals of the fans who died.

The 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker was on stage when the surge led to the tragic deaths of the eight festival-goers - who have since been named as Mirza Baig, Rodolfo Peña, Madison Dubiski, Franco Patino, Jacob Jurinke, John Hilgert, Axel Acosta Avila and Brianna Rodriguez - and the 30-year-old rapper has vowed to cover the costs of laying the victims to rest.

Travis and his Cactus Jack Foundation are also teaming up with BetterHelp, an online portal providing mental health support, to offer free one-on-one virtual therapy sessions for anyone affected by the tragedy, and the rapper will work with the National Alliance of Mental Illness, Mental Health America National and MHA of Greater Houston for those in need of mental health services.

A statement issued on behalf of the 'Goosebumps' singer said: "Travis remains in active conversations with the city of Houston, law enforcement and local first responders to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved.

"These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process."

ScoreMore Shows, which helped produce the festival alongside Live Nation, have also separately pledged to provide mental health counselling and will establish a fund to help with medical costs from the incident.

They will also issue full refunds to all attendees and are "working on ways to support the attendees, the families of victims, and staff."

Roddy Ricch previously announced he would donate his fee from performing at the event to the families of victims.

Travis, Live Nation and ScoreMore Shows have been named in 14 separate lawsuits relating to the festival.