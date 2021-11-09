Bloober Team and Rogue Games are working together on a new horror title.

The 'Blair Witch' and 'The Medium' developer is set to collaborate with the publisher on their next project, which is coming to new-generation consoles and PC.

In a statement, Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno said: "We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with Rogue on this incredible project.

“We pride ourselves on making games that push the boundaries of originality and immersion, and we’re delighted to be working alongside a company that shares our vision.”

Meanwhile, the Rogue team boasts industry veterans from the likes of Electronic Arts, Activision, Sony, Apple and more, and it's looking to expand its own portfolio of signature games.

The company's CEO Matt Casamassina added: "We’ve admired Bloober’s dark and gorgeous games for years, so we knew right away they were the only team to do this crazy cool concept justice.

“Today’s not the day — unforgettable, original, kickass games take time and care to make — but we can’t wait to fully announce details on this project at a later date.”

The two studios promised there is more to come, but there are no further details besides the plans for the game to make use of the capabilities of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S