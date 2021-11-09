Sega could be about to spend billions on their new "super games" venture.

The most recent fiscal year results of the gaming corporation - most famous for creating the iconic 'Sonic the Hedgehog' series - show they will be investing approximately ¥100 billion (over £650 million) into the "super games" as well as acquisitions.

President and COO Yukio Sugino said: ‘The way people interact with games is becoming more diverse and the ecosystem is growing exponentially. In this context, Sega wants to go beyond the boundaries of conventional games and take on the challenge of creating super games that excite the gaming community, which is a web of diverse relationships."

He went on to explain that the extravagant investment will be necessary in order to keep up with the times.

He added: "Naturally, we project that the scale of investment in the development of such super games will be sizable. We will need to incorporate new technologies and trends. To this end, we will have to invest from the perspective of developing the pipeline and shoring up our value chains."

In terms of acquisitions, the COO went on to reference the time when Sega successfully acquired Atlus, the company most famous for games such as 'Digital Devil Story: Megami Tensai' and several film and TV tie ins.

In a statement, he said: "Naturally, we project that the scale of investment in the development of such super games will be sizable. We will need to incorporate new technologies and trends. To this end, we will have to invest from the perspective of developing the pipeline and shoring up our value chains."

It comes after news that Sega were said to be considering a partnership with Microsoft in order to develop their super games venture.

In a statement, Sega President Yukio Sugino said: "We are very pleased to announce today that we are considering a strategic alliance with Microsoft to help develop Sega's new 'Super Game' initiative as well as build a next-generation game development environment. By considering a strategic partnership with Microsoft, we seek to further advance our game development so that our titles can be enjoyed by fans all over the world; in this regard, we aim to build an alliance that utilises both Sega's powerful game development capabilities and Microsoft's cutting-edge technology and development environment."