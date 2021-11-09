'Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' and 'Splatoon 2' are rumoured to be getting a Western release.

The Nintendo games were reissued as definitive editions in Japan, including the various DLCs for both titles on a single game cartridge and now leaker @SamusHunter2 has claimed Western editions are on the way.

They wrote on Twitter: "A "Definitive Edition" of Splatoon 2 and Zelda BotW were released in Japan this month, there are discussions for a Western release in the coming months. One title though that should also be scheduled for 2022 is Xenoblade Chronicle 2 + Torna, thanks to the use of 32GB cartridges."

The leaker then explained to their some 15,000 followers that the use of 32GB cartridges for the Nintendo Switch console will also be a new direction for the games giant.

In a separate tweet, they wrote: "One interesting aspect for next year that will be crucial for several releases will be an increased presence of 32GB game cards. Until now they were used very little, both because of the price and because Switch needed a microSD for game sizes larger than 25GB

#NintendoSwitch"

It comes after Nintendo confirmed the re-release of several classic games which confirmed the news the sequel to 'Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' is set for a November 2022 release, whilst the latest instalment in the 'Splatoon' series is also earmarked for release next year.

In the same financial report, it was revealed that the Switch has become the company's biggest selling hardware.

It read: "[Sales were] driven by the March 2020 release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons" in the first quarter last year, and without a similar killer app this year, sales have declined by 21.7%.